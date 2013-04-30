BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital announces pricing of public offering
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranchee priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Bank GmbH
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 6, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Reoffer price 99.91
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 43bp
ISIN XS0927517911
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 8, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.482
Yield 1.238 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
ISIN XS0927639780
* * * *
Payment Date May 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Commerzbank &
Santander GBM
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
