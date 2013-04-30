Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caixabank SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 14, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.708

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 287.2bp

over the OBL 165

Payment Date May 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixabank, CA-CIB, Goldman Sachs & HSBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

