BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital announces pricing of public offering
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caixabank SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.708
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 287.2bp
over the OBL 165
Payment Date May 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixabank, CA-CIB, Goldman Sachs & HSBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
* To issue up to 15 billion pesos fixed rate retail bonds with an over subscription option of up to 5 billion pesos
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Demand was double the availability of $1 billion in hedge contracts Mexico's central bank offered for the first time on Monday, but the auction failed to provide support for the peso.