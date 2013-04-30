BRIEF-SM Prime Holdings announces bond issues
* To issue up to 15 billion pesos fixed rate retail bonds with an over subscription option of up to 5 billion pesos
April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 101.762
Yield 1.124 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura
& Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0858366098
Data supplied by International Insider.
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Demand was double the availability of $1 billion in hedge contracts Mexico's central bank offered for the first time on Monday, but the auction failed to provide support for the peso.
LONDON, March 7 A recent surge in North Sea deals, driven by private equity money, will inspire other investors to spend more in the ageing basin where gross revenue has turned positive for the first time in five years, Britain's oil lobby said.