April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.762

Yield 1.124 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura

& Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0858366098

Data supplied by International Insider.