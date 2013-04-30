BRIEF-SM Prime Holdings announces bond issues
* To issue up to 15 billion pesos fixed rate retail bonds with an over subscription option of up to 5 billion pesos
April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
(BBVA)
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 826.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BAML, Goldman Sachs & UBS
Ratings BB- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law Spain
ISIN XS0926832907
