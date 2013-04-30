BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners reports 6.5 pct stake in Entellus Medical
* Discovery Equity Partners Reports 6.5 pct stake in Entellus Medical Inc as of Feb 23 - SEC filing
April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Portugal Telecom International
Finance BV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 8, 2020
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 356.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BESI, BNP Paribas, CaixaBI & HSBC
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0927581842
BOSTON, March 6 A group representing large institutional investors has approached index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.
* Digital realty announces redemption of 6.625 pct series F preferred stock