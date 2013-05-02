Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Scania CV AB
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 43bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 43bp
Payment Date May 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Nordea Markets
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0928445799
Data supplied by International Insider.
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities