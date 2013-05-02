May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the

ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.586

Reoffer price 99.586

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

