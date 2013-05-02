Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Alpiq Holding AG
Issue Amount 650 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 457.25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse, ZKB, BZ, BNP Paribas,
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Unicredit
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0212184037
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities