BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on friday.
Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 26, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 160bp
Issue price 100.954
Reoffer price 100.954
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 115bp
Payment Date May 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes The issue size will total 525 million
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN SE0004722957
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.