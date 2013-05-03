May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on friday.

Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 26, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 160bp

Issue price 100.954

Reoffer price 100.954

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 115bp

Payment Date May 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 525 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0004722957

Data supplied by International Insider.