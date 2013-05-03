BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on friday.
Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV
Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 05, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 140bp
Payment Date May 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN XS0928987501
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.