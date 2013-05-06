May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 25 million euro

Maturity Date March 3, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 36bp

Payment Date May 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A (S&P)

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 75 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0897832324

Data supplied by International Insider.