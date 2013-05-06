BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 30, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.116
Payment Date May 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0213373290
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent