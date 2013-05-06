May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Greentown China Holdings Limited

Guarantor All of the Issuer's offshore Restricted Subsidiaries

Other than the Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries and Designated

Offshore

Issue Amount 2.5 billion renminbi

Maturity Date May 13, 2016

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 5.625 pct

Payment Date May 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BOCI, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC (Asia), Standard Chartered Bank

(Hong Kong) Limited

Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P),

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.