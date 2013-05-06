BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Greentown China Holdings Limited
Guarantor All of the Issuer's offshore Restricted Subsidiaries
Other than the Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries and Designated
Offshore
Issue Amount 2.5 billion renminbi
Maturity Date May 13, 2016
Coupon 5.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 5.625 pct
Payment Date May 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BOCI, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC (Asia), Standard Chartered Bank
(Hong Kong) Limited
Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P),
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent