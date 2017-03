SINGAPORE May 7 Singapore LNG started commercial operations of its S$1.7 billion ($1.4 billion) liquefied natural gas terminal, receiving its first cargo of gas super chilled into liquid for shipping, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The LNG terminal will have an initial capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per year (tpy) with two storage tanks. It will be raised to 6 million tpy by the end of 2013 once a third storage tank, and additional jetties and regasification facilities are added, according to the statement.

The terminal's capacity will be further raised to 9 million tpy with a fourth tank.

BG Group Plc supplied the first cargo. The Britain-based company has a contract to supply 3 million tpy of LNG to the terminal. The gas will be supplied to industrial users and six power companies, BG said in a separate statement.