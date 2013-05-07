BRIEF-Livermore Partners says withdraws director nominations to Volt Information board
* Livermore Partners announces support for Volt Information Sciences new director appointments
BBVA Empresas 1, FTA and by BBVA Empresas 2, FTA
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Livermore Partners announces support for Volt Information Sciences new director appointments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bermuda Market (Re)insurance Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895080 CHICAGO, March 06 (Fitch) Underwriting results for publicly traded Bermuda (re)insurers weakened on larger catastrophe losses and reduced redundancies, according a new dashboard on the Bermuda (Re)insurance Market from Fitch Ratings. Fitch's group of 12 large publicly traded (re)insurers with Bermuda operations po
* CFO says part of fresh capital is to be used for new business, another held back as buffer