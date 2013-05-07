May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 60bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 60bp
Payment Date May 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0931375827
