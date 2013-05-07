May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Cajas Rurales Unidas Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito

(Cajamar)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.955

Reoffer price 99.955

Yield 3.391 pct

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 331.8bp

Over the OBL 160

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Nomura, Santander GBM

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) &

BBB (Fitch)

Listing AIAF (Madrid)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish Law

ISIN ES0422714016

