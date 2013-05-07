May 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco de Chile

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 23, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.863

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 250 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0213482786

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.