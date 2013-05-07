May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Op Pohjola Group Central Cooperative
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.731
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JPMorgan
& Pohjola
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0931144009
