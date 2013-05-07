May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Huhtamaki Oyj
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2020
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.571
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 278.8bp
Over the 3.25 pct DBR
Payment Date May 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets & SEB
