May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Huhtamaki Oyj

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 14, 2020

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.571

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 278.8bp

Over the 3.25 pct DBR

Payment Date May 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets & SEB

