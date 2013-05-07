May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 22, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.74
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0931408420
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.