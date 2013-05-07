May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 22, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.74

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0931408420

Data supplied by International Insider.