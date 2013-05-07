May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

Guarantor Volvo AB

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 80bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0931455777

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.