May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (12) Ltd

Guarantor Hutchison Whampoa Ltd

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.75 pct

Spread 294.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 336.38bp

Over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL

Payment Date May 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC

& HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

