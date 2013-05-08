BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 16,2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 75bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares