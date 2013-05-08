BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
(BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2015
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 3bp
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB04G7
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares