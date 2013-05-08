BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednessday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 4, 2020
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 103.555
Payment Date May 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling, M&U 0.25 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 750 Norwegian crown
when fungible
ISIN XS0882238297
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares