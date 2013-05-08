BRIEF-Azimut Holding: Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 110.084
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 42.6bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, RBS,
Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 3.15 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0748631164
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares
* Proposes to pay 2.029834 lira ($0.5503) net dividend per A group share for FY 2016