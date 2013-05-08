May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2033

Coupon 2.658 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.6575 pct

Payment Date May 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1RE368

