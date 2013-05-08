BRIEF-Azimut Holding: Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 13, 2033
Coupon 2.658 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.6575 pct
Payment Date May 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1RE368
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares
* Proposes to pay 2.029834 lira ($0.5503) net dividend per A group share for FY 2016