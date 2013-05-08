May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Guarantor Financial indemnity from UK Government

Issue Amount $1.75 billion

Maturity Date May 15, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.552

Yield 0.967 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

