BRIEF-Azimut Holding: Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $5.0 billion
Maturity Date August 15, 2016
Coupon 0.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.804
Spread 21.35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.25 pct Due 2016 UST
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 10 cents
Denoms (K) 100 - 10 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares
* Proposes to pay 2.029834 lira ($0.5503) net dividend per A group share for FY 2016