UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower HSBC Bank Plc
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 40 bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40 bp
Payment Date May 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0932714594
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.