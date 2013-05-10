May 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway AS

Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 3, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.465

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling,M&U 0.25 pct)

Notes The issue size will total 800 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0925520479

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.