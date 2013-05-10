May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Volkswagen Leasing Gmbh

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services A.G

Issue Amount 175 million euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40 bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40 bp

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme

