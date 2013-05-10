Heavyweight banks help European shares as rate hike talk mounts
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
SK Innovation
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee