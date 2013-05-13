May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG (BHH)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.641

Yield 1.1995 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.4bp

Over the OBL 166

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBB & LBBW

Ratings A+ (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000BHY1356

