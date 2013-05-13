May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ASB Finance Limited, London Branch

Guarantor ASB Bank Limited, Auckland

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 11, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.573

Payment Date June 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0214027606

