May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank

(DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 17, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 12.5bp

Issue price 99.925

Reoffer price 99.925

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 14bp

Payment Date May 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000A1REZD3

