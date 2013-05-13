May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank
(DG Hypo)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 17, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 12.5bp
Issue price 99.925
Reoffer price 99.925
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 14bp
Payment Date May 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under the issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000A1REZD3
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)