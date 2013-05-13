May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Banco Popular Espanol
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 105.217
Yield 2.6796 pct
Spread 205 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BPE, CACIB, HSBC & SGCIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN ES0413790173
