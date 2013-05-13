May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rapsol International Finance BV
Guarantor Repsol SA
Issue Amount 1.2 billion euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.414
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.