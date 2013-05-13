May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Frigoglass Finance BV

Guarantor Frigoglass SAIC

Frigoglass Holdings BV

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2018

Coupon 8.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 782 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Bund

Payment Date May 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Data supplied by International Insider.