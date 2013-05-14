May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2019

Coupon 2.736 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 221.6

bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019

DBR

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, CaixaBank,

Mediobanca, RBS, Santander GBM & UBS

Investment Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0934042549

Data supplied by International Insider.