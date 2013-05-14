May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2018

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.62

Reoffer price 99.62

Yield 0.828 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 42.3

bp over the April 2018 OBL166

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole, Deutsche

Bank and Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

ISIN XS0933677071

