May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Italcementi Finance S.A.
Guarantor Italcementi S.p.A.
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date February 21, 2018
Coupon 6.125 pct
Reoffer price 108.261
Spread 340 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNPP, CACIB, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
When fungible
Temp ISIN XS0934047183
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.