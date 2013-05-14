May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 21, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.479

Reoffer price 99.479

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, DB, MS & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0933541509

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.