May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wuerth Finance International

Guarantor Adolf Wuerth GMBH & CO. KG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.948

Reoffer price 99.948

Yield 1.758 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.4

bp over the 3.25 pct January 2020

DBR

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, LBBW & Uncredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN DE000A1HJ483

