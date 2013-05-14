May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Wuerth Finance International
Guarantor Adolf Wuerth GMBH & CO. KG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.948
Reoffer price 99.948
Yield 1.758 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.4
bp over the 3.25 pct January 2020
DBR
Payment Date May 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, LBBW & Uncredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN DE000A1HJ483
Data supplied by International Insider.