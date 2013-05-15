BRIEF-Barclays Bank Of Zimbabwe reports FY pre-tax profit $14.4 mln
* FY ended Dec 2016 net interest income $18.3 million versus $16.6 million year ago
May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date June 19, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 102.911
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC, LBBW & WGZ Bank
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 625 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000AAR0140
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says its shares to be removed from delisting risk warning from Mar 2 after swinging back to profit in 2016
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.