May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 102.911

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC, LBBW & WGZ Bank

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 625 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000AAR0140

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.