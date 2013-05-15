May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.32
Reoffer price 100.32
Payment Date May 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000WGZ7GX9
