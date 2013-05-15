May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on wednesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 24, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 101.038

Yield 1.781 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0935311836

