May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on wednesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 24, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 101.038
Yield 1.781 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0935311836
