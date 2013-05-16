BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
May 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
Issue Amount A$175 million
Maturity Date May 23, 2018
Coupon 5.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.574
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Semi-quarterly asset swaps
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN XS0935802495
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.