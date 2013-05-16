May 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS

Issue Amount A$175 million

Maturity Date May 23, 2018

Coupon 5.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.574

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Semi-quarterly asset swaps

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0935802495

Data supplied by International Insider.