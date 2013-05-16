May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Red Electrica Financiaciones
Guarantor Red Electrica Corporacion SA
Red Electrica De Espana SAU
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 31, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.509
Yield 2.464 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 196.6
bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019
DBR
Payment Date May 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Citigroup & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0935803386
